Nova Scotia government workers who refused COVID-19 vaccine can return to work March 21
Public sector employees in non-high risk areas who refused to be vaccinated under Nova Scotia's COVID-19 mandates can return to the job when all remaining public health restrictions are lifted.
Colton LeBlanc, the minister responsible for the Public Service Commission, confirmed following a cabinet meeting today that 84 civil servants can go back to work March 21 when restrictions including the indoor mask requirement for public spaces are dropped.
However, Health Minister Michelle Thompson says there are no plans to allow unvaccinated health employees to return to work.
Currently, being vaccinated for COVID-19 is a condition of employment by Nova Scotia's health authority, including for all new hires.
In early December the province reported that more than 1,000 public sector and government workers had been placed on unpaid leave, including 963 workers in front-line health care, continuing care, education and corrections.
LeBlanc says a number of civil servants who were initially placed on leave were allowed to return to work after getting vaccinated, although he couldn't give a specific number.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2022.
