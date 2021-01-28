With just 11 active cases of COVID-19, Nova Scotia is doing better than many places in the world.

"Atlantic Canada, particularly Nova Scotia, has been seen as one of the leaders in COVID management,” said Dr. Todd Hatchette, NSHA Chief of Microbiology.

Last week, the province confirmed two samples sent to the National Lab in December had identified both the U.K. and South African variant. Both individuals have since recovered.

Hatchette says Nova Scotians don’t need to be concerned the variant was identified. In fact, it was expected.

"The virus is a new virus. It's crossed over from animals into humans and a virus' goal is to adapt to its new host so we expect to see viruses adapt,” he said.

Hatchette said even if the new variant is more transmissible, it still needs close contact, in close spaces.

"It's really important that people continue to do the physical distancing, making sure they wear masks, making sure they wash their hands and as importantly, keep your social bubble tight and limited,” said Hachette.

Nova Scotia has been under a state of emergency since last March. In that time, RCMP has issued 329 tickets to people failing to obey public health directives, while Halifax Regional Police have handed out 293. Just this week, HRP fined a man $1,000 for allegedly not wearing a mask inside the lobby of an apartment building.

"We really hope that the public is, and the majority are, taking these measures to heart. These are things that you know, put our public safety and our health at risk. We would hope that we wouldn't have to issue any tickets, that people would understand that,” said Cst. John MacLeod.

As the pandemic lingers on, doctors say it’s important for people to stay active for both their physical and mental health.

"It's not only going to the gym. It's not only being on a treadmill,” said Dr. Robyn MacQuarrie, president of Doctors Nova Scotia. "Moving your body improves brain function, it improves stress release and just an overall sense of well-being."

For more information about how to stay active, you can visit the Healthy Tomorrow Foundation.

