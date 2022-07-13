Nova Scotia Health asks public for help locating patient missing from Dartmouth hospital

Nova Scotia Health is asking for the public's help in locating a 28-year-old man who is missing from a Dartmouth hospital.

Anthony Frederick Sottile was last seen wearing a grey shirt, grey pants, and black and grey shoes.

The health department released a photo of Sottile in hopes it will help locate him.

Nova Scotia Health says Sottile’s risk increases with the length of time he is away from treatment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.