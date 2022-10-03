Nova Scotia Health reports increase in HIV cases

Health officials in Nova Scotia say there has been an increase in the number of people diagnosed with HIV in the province this year.

Public Health says it typically sees 15 to 20 new cases of the virus in Nova Scotia per year, but it already had 20 to 25 cases by the end of last month.

In a news release Monday, Public Health says its data is subject to change due to changes in case status, delays in reporting, and/or data validation. Because of this, Nova Scotia Health says the data should be interpreted “with caution.”

Public Health says people newly diagnosed with HIV were traced back to social circles in the Halifax Regional Municipality, although they do live throughout the province.

The most prominent risk factors identified by Nova Scotia Health are men who have sex with men and people who use drugs, including those who share drug equipment.

The health authority stresses the importance of getting tested for HIV and for people to know their status if they are part of a population at increased risk of contracting the virus.

They also encourage those people to:

Limit sexual partners until you know your status

Use a latex condom every time you have sex, including oral and anal sex

Don’t share needles and syringes used to inject drugs, steroids, vitamins, or for tattooing or body piercing. Also, don’t share equipment used to prepare drugs to be injected.

Don’t share razors, sex toys, or toothbrushes because of the possibility of contact with blood

If possible, keep a way to reach your sexual partners so they can be informed of potential exposure to HIV should you test positive

Nova Scotians can get tested for HIV testing through primary care providers, including family doctors, nurse practitioners, walk-in clinics, Virtual Care NS and at the following clinics:

Halifax Sexual Health Centre

QEII STI Clinic

Clayton Park STI Clinic

Newcomer Health Clinic in Halifax

Wije’winen Health Centre in Halifax

Ally Centre of Cape Breton in Sydney

Truro Sexual Health Centre

The Red Door in Kentville

Tri-County Wellness Clinic in Yarmouth

Public Health adds that anyone who has recently been exposed to HIV, or who has multiple anonymous sexual contacts, should call them at 1-902-481-5824 to get appropriate testing.