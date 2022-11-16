Nova Scotia Health seeks assistance in locating missing patient from Halifax hospital

Nova Scotia Health is asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman reported missing from a Halifax hospital.

In a news release late Tuesday night, the health authority said 26-year-old Brittany Panisiak went missing from the hospital.

Nova Scotia Health did not say from which hospital she is missing, but did say her risk increases the longer she is away from treatment.

Panisiak is described as an Indigenous woman who is about five-foot-seven inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Nova Scotia Health also included a photo of Panisiak in hopes it will help with locating her.