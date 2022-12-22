Nova Scotia Health seeks assistance in locating missing patient from Halifax hospital
Nova Scotia Health is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man reported missing from a Halifax hospital.
In a news release Thursday, the health authority said it is looking for 44-year-old Christopher Craig Yvon.
Nova Scotia Health did not say which hospital he is missing from, but did say his risk increases the longer he is away from treatment.
Yvon is described as five-foot-eight, 160 pounds with a slender build, balding grey hair and blue eyes (strabismus eye). He was last seen wearing a maroon jersey with a large letter "M" on the middle, a black zip-up sweater, black track pants with grey stripes down both legs, and dark coloured sneakers.
Nova Scotia Health said a photo of Yvon is not currently available.
Anyone with information on Yvon’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police.
