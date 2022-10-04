Nova Scotia Health seeks help in locating patient missing from Dartmouth hospital

Nova Scotia Health is asking for the public's help in locating a patient who is missing from a Dartmouth hospital.

Nova Scotia Health says Nadine Jacquard’s risk increases the longer she is away from treatment.

The 47-year-old woman is five-foot-six and 112 pounds, with short straight brown hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion.

She was last seen wearing jeans, a purple rain jacket, sneakers, and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department.