Nova Scotia Health to postpone some non-urgent surgeries at the QEII Health Sciences Centre
The growing number of COVID-19 related exposures has forced Nova Scotia Health to postpone some non-urgent surgeries scheduled for the QEII Health Sciences Centre, beginning Monday.
In a news release Friday, the health authority says the move is necessary in order to maintain intensive care bed capacity and mitigate the impact of increasing numbers of staff off work in isolation.
Patients affected will be contacted directly by their surgeon’s office.
“We regret having to reduce any services. However, Nova Scotia Health, like many other employers, is dealing with rapidly growing numbers of staff having to stay out of the workplace due to exposures while the demand for care remains high,” reads the release.
Nova Scotia Health says surgical capacity is being reassessed day-to-day and they are working to use all available surgical resources.
-
How to get rapid COVID-19 tests in ReginaRapid COVID-19 test kits are available at a number of locations throughout Regina.
-
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for TorontoEnvironment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto with periods of snow expected throughout the day.
-
Here are the COVID-19 restrictions for Ottawa heading into the holiday seasonNew restrictions are being imposed on social gatherings, restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Ottawa to address the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern.
-
Winnipeg Jets lose to Washington Capitals on day head coach Paul Maurice resignsWINNIPEG -- The Washington Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon church delivers 200 Christmas mealsA local church is helping many in the core neighbourhoods of Saskatoon enjoy a Christmas meal.
-
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in MeafordOne person is dead after being struck by an SUV in downtown Meaford on Friday.
-
Duncan Keith added to COVID-19 protocol as Oilers' sick and injured list hits 12Duncan Keith was the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to be placed in COVID-19 protocol Friday night, joining four other players and the head coach.