Nova Scotia Health to postpone some non-urgent surgeries at the QEII Health Sciences Centre

The growing number of COVID-19 related exposures has forced Nova Scotia Health to postpone some non-urgent surgeries scheduled for the QEII Health Sciences Centre, beginning Monday.

In a news release Friday, the health authority says the move is necessary in order to maintain intensive care bed capacity and mitigate the impact of increasing numbers of staff off work in isolation.

Patients affected will be contacted directly by their surgeon’s office.

“We regret having to reduce any services. However, Nova Scotia Health, like many other employers, is dealing with rapidly growing numbers of staff having to stay out of the workplace due to exposures while the demand for care remains high,” reads the release.

Nova Scotia Health says surgical capacity is being reassessed day-to-day and they are working to use all available surgical resources.