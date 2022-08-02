Nova Scotia Health working to get more rapid COVID-19 tests to meet demand

Nova Scotia Health says it is working to meet the increased demand for COVID-19 rapid tests in the province.

CTV News Atlantic reported Sunday that rapid test kits are becoming harder to find at libraries in the Halifax area.

“We are in contact with our community partners and work is underway to meet the need,” Nova Scotia Health wrote in a Tuesday news release.

The health authority says more than 230,000 rapid tests were distributed throughout the province in July.

“Rapid tests continue to be available in the community through most public libraries and family resource centres, MLA offices, Public Health Mobile Units, and for those using the services of Feed Nova Scotia and Access Nova Scotia,” stated the release.

The health authority says tests have been delivered to the main branches of public libraries, but there have been delays in getting the kits to regional libraries.

According to Nova Scotia Health, it’s no longer recommended to take a rapid test unless you have symptoms of COVID-19. However, they recommend having a supply of tests in case symptoms develop.

PCR tests and rapid test pick-up can be booked through the online self assessment toll or by calling 811.