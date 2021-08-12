Nova Scotia identifies seven new COVID-19 cases Thursday; active cases rise to 24

Nova Scotia is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with two recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 24.

Five of the cases were identified in the Central Zone and are related to travel. Health officials say three of those cases are from earlier this year and were identified during a review of Panorama data.

One new case was identified in the Western Zone and is related to travel.

One new case was identified in the Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Public Health says it is closely monitoring all four health zones for community spread.

Nova Scotia labs processed 3,888 tests on Wednesday, and have processed a total of 1,063,213 since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 5,918 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,801 people have recovered, and 93 have died due to COVID-19.

There is currently one person in hospital in the ICU.

Since April 1, there have been 4,176 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,125 are now considered resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 298 cases (4 active cases)

Central zone: 4,691 cases (18 active cases)

Northern zone: 303 cases (1 active case)

Eastern zone: 626 cases (1 active case)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Aug. 22, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 1,403,617 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, with approximately 76.8 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose. Of those, 657,205 (67.7 per cent) Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province says it has received a total of 1,613,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia Health is introducting several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and may be a convenient option for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing, in addition to testing by appointment, can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Thursday, August 12:

Alderney Gate Building (60 Alderney Dr, Dartmouth) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Making Waves Concert - Steelman's Memorial Field (416 Stable Drive, Sydney) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dartmouth Summer Sunshine Concert Series (94 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Halifax Pride Festival, 5565 Sackville St, Halifax) from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Chester Middle Area School (204 Duke St, Chester) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 160 Cole Harbour (703 Main St, Cole Dartmouth), from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Centennial Arena (27 Vimy Ave, Halifax) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: