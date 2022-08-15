Nova Scotia interrupter clause invoked for record 28th time in 2022

Nova Scotia’s Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) has invoked its interrupter clause for a record 28th time in 2022.

The move will see the price of diesel fuel adjusted at midnight. The price of gasoline will not be affected by this change.

“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil,” reads a release from the NSUARB.

The NSUARB has the ability to set a new price for fuel at any time.