Nova Scotia judge dismisses sexual assault charge against former family doctor

A judge in Halifax has dismissed a sexual assault charge against a former family doctor.

On April 6, Halifax Regional Police confirmed that Graeme Bethune of Halifax would be charged with one count of sexual assault.

They said the charge was in relation to incidents alleged to have occurred at a residence in Dartmouth between 2005 and 2007.

At the time, police said they were told in November 2020 that the 74-year-old had allegedly assaulted a patient.

On Thursday, a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge dismissed the charge after the Crown announced it would not be presenting any evidence.

The Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service confirmed the Crown had determined there was no realistic prospect of conviction.