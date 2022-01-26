Nova Scotia kicks off African Heritage Month with virtual poster unveiling ceremony

Nova Scotia kicked off African Heritage Month Tuesday with a virtual poster unveiling ceremony and a provincial proclamation.

“I am delighted and honoured to participate in the launch of African Heritage Month 2022,” said Lt.-Gov Arthur J. LeBlanc. “This year’s theme is particularly significant because it honours African Nova Scotians who have worked tirelessly for change and played a key role in the development of Nova Scotia and Canada as a whole.”

A release from the province says this year's theme, Through Our Eyes: The Voices of African Nova Scotians, recognizes the legacies of people of African descent through first voice, lived realities and experiences.

Premier Tim Houston also attended the virtual celebration. He says African Heritage Month is a time for Nova Scotians to come together.

“Learning from the past and acknowledging the present will help ensure a positive journey forward,” said Houston. “African Heritage Month is a time for all Nova Scotians to learn and grow as we commit to creating a more inclusive province where everyone can thrive.”

The African Heritage Month Information Network is responsible for selecting the theme, producing educational posters, and supporting the various virtual and in-person events across the province.

Tuesday's virtual launch can be watched online.