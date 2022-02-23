Nova Scotia labour minister appoints mediator in Acadia University faculty strike
The Nova Scotia government has appointed a mediator in the three-week-old faculty strike at Acadia University.
Labour Minister Jill Balser says William Kaplan will work with the Acadia University Faculty Association and the university's administration to reach a settlement in the labour dispute.
Balser says Kaplan is an experienced mediator with a "proven track record."
The non-binding mediation is to begin Saturday.
The 350-member faculty association walked off the job Feb. 1 after the sides failed to reach a new collective agreement, and since then several attempts at conciliation have been unsuccessful.
Classes at the school located in Wolfville, N.S., have been cancelled since the strike began.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2022.
