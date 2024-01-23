Nova Scotia launches African Heritage Month 2024

Nova Scotia's lieutenant-governor has officially launched African Heritage Month 2024.

The official proclamation was held Tuesday morning at Province House with Arthur J. LeBlanc and African Nova Scotian Affairs Minister Twila Grosse.

The province recognizes African Heritage Month each February.

This year's provincial theme is "Our Smiles, Our Joy, Our Resilience as African Nova Scotians.”

The province is home to 52 historic African Nova Scotian communities.

“Over the coming month, the Province will recognize leaders and moments in history that have defined the culture and heritage of African Nova Scotian communities,” said LeBlanc in a provincial news release. “We celebrate their indomitable spirits and strength, while recognizing that resilience thrives where there is accountability.”

Grosse adds the journeys of people of African descent are defined by “resilience, wisdom and hope.”

“We continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the voices of African Nova Scotians are heard, their rights respected and their contributions celebrated not just during this month, but every day of the year,” she said.

The release says 2.4 per cent of Nova Scotians identify as African Nova Scotian, and 71.8 per cent of African Nova Scotians have roots in the province going back three generations or more.

African Heritage Month events

Events and celebrations will be held throughout Nova Scotia over the next few weeks to celebrate African Heritage Month.

The first will be a municipal opening night event held at Paul O’Regan Hall in Halifax beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The African Heritage Month flag raising event will be then held at Grande Parade at 10 a.m. Monday.

A full list of events can be found online.

