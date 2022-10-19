Nova Scotia legislation seeks to reduce impact of looming power rate hike
Proposed legislative changes introduced Wednesday in Nova Scotia are meant to soften the blow of what likely will still be a significant future increase in power bills.
Nova Scotia Power is currently before the provincial regulator and is asking for a general rate increase of nearly 14 per cent over the next two years.
Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton says Wednesday's proposed amendments to the Public Utilities Act would prevent the Nova Scotia Utilities and Review Board from approving an increase based on the utility's costs, with the notable exceptions of fuel costs and those that improve the reliability of the grid.
Rushton says that leaving aside fuel costs, the rate increase would be limited to 1.8 per cent over the next two years.
However, with rising fuel costs for Nova Scotia Power's coal-fired plants, Rushton admits that any final decision by the review board will likely still see a hefty increase that is closer to the utility's original rate increase application.
The review board is expected to make its decision before the end of December.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.
-
Canadian environmental group hoping to work with businesses to reduce plastics in food industryCanadian organization Ocean Wise has launched a new initiative to help remove what it calls unnecessary plastics in the food and beverage industry.
-
Voter fatigue, acclamations could spell low turnout in Ontario municipal electionsDave Meslin is a serial ideas guy.
-
-
Manitoba First Nation calling for a stronger role in water governanceOne Manitoba First Nation is taking steps to protect its traditional lands and calling for a stronger role for First Nations when it comes to water governance.
-
Victim thrown onto road, threatened by man with a knife in caught-on-camera incidentPolice are asking a victim and witnesses to come forward after a caught-on-camera attack in downtown Vancouver.
-
'It’s a whole industry in the making': Researchers working to turn greenhouse gas into undersea rockNew research shows carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere could turn to rock in 25 years if injected into the ocean floor off Vancouver Island.
-
Mayoral candidate vows to build at-grade boulevard in place of Gardiner East ExpresswayMayoral hopeful Gil Penalosa wants to cancel the “wasteful” rebuild of the Gardiner East Expressway and instead replace the elevated highway with an at-grade boulevard.
-
Sask. Cancer Agency gets new presidentThe Saskatchewan Cancer Agency has announced that Deb Bulych has taken over at their new president and CEO.
-
Teenage boy arrested as part of ongoing Toronto taxi scam investigationA 14-year-old boy has been arrested in part of an ongoing taxi scam investigation in which unsuspected victims are approached for help on the streets of Toronto.