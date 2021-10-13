Nova Scotia legislation would make province the last to adopt a fixed election date

Nova Scotia's new Progressive Conservative government has proposed legislation that would make the province the last in the country to have a fixed election date.

Under amendments to the Elections Act tabled Wednesday, elections in the province would be held every four years on July 15.

Premier Tim Houston says the date makes sense because the early summer is a time when schools are vacant and can be used as polling stations.

Every other province and territory has legislation for fixed election dates, as does the federal government.

Under the proposed changes, the chief electoral officer could choose an alternate date if the fixed date conflicts with a civic or religious holiday or overlaps with a federal or municipal election.

The changes would not affect the lieutenant-governor's constitutional authority to dissolve the legislature at the advice of the premier, and they also wouldn't prevent a government from being toppled should it lose a vote of non-confidence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2021.