Nova Scotia's Liberal government says it will conduct a COVID-19 recovery review this year to ensure existing government programs meet public needs.

The government said today in its speech from the throne, delivered by Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc, it will review whether programs "measurably enhance" the social well-being of Nova Scotians, including in the areas of health and education.

Nova Scotia's review will also examine whether programs hurt or advance environmental sustainability.

The speech repeats a leadership campaign pledge by newly sworn-in Premier Iain Rankin, which commits the province to phase out coal for energy use by 2030 -- 10 years earlier than the government had planned.

Rankin's pledge includes a goal to have all government offices use renewable electricity by 2025.

The throne speech marks the opening of the first full sitting of the legislature since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is also the first sitting for Rankin as premier; he won the Liberal party leadership during a virtual convention last month.

Nova Scotia's legislature will operate under a so-called hybrid model with only 12 of its 51 members in the chamber. The majority of house members will participate virtually to comply with physical distancing protocols.

Finance Minister Labi Kousoulis has said the government will table its spring budget later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021.