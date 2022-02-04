Nova Scotia Liberal member Angela Simmonds first to declare for party leadership
Provincial Liberal caucus member Angela Simmonds is seeking the leadership of Nova Scotia's Liberal party.
Simmonds, who represents the riding of Preston, made the announcement Friday in a video posted to Twitter.
She is the first candidate to officially declare for the post since Iain Rankin announced last month that he is stepping down as leader.
In the video, Simmonds says she is running to bring "a new energy and direction" to the province and the Liberal party.
If successful, Simmonds would become the first female leader of the party and the first Black leader of any of Nova Scotia's main political parties.
The Liberals have set a March 21 deadline for candidates to register and will hold will hold a leadership convention on July 9.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.
-
-
Heart and Stroke Foundation raising awareness for heart health monitoringWith February being ‘heart month’, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, as well as local pharmacists, are using the opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of monitoring your heart health.
-
Parking ban over Friday night, first-time residential blading endeavour a success: cityAs crews cleared snow from the last of Edmonton's neighbourhoods on Friday, the man in charge of such operations declared the city's first-ever residential parking ban a success.
-
'Dying before they even get to the hospital': Study examines migrant farm worker deaths during pandemicMigrant workers in Ontario faced significant gaps in access to medical care during the pandemic, which led to a number of preventable deaths.
-
Tow truck companies rejecting Ottawa police request for help: sourceLocal towing companies are rejecting Ottawa police requests for help towing ‘Freedom Convoy’ trucks out of the downtown core, according to a senior police source.
-
770 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Sask.Saskatchewan reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with four more deaths, as the province prepares to shift to weekly updates next week.
-
Man in 30s among 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region on FridayWaterloo Region health officials reported the COVID-19 related deaths of a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s on Friday.
-
'Kind of like Santa is coming': ice dragon boat draws attention on Winnipeg’s river trailThe Nestaweya River Trail in Winnipeg welcomes visitors of all kinds, but recently, people have had to rub their eyes to confirm they are not seeing things when a dragon-headed boat comes at them down the trail.
-
Homicide unit investigating after woman's body found; police asking public for informationWinnipeg police are looking for information after a woman was found dead Wednesday afternoon.