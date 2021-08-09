Nova Scotia Liberals propose COVID-19 vaccine passport if elected Aug. 17
Nova Scotia's Liberal leader says his party will implement a COVID-19 vaccination passport system if elected Aug. 17.
Iain Rankin told reporters Monday that although the so-called "ScotiaPass" would not be mandatory, it would provide businesses such as restaurants with a tool to help keep their patrons safe.
Rankin says the proposal is about protecting Nova Scotians ahead of a potential fourth wave of COVID-19, despite the fact that case numbers are currently low in the province.
As of Friday Nova Scotia had 13 active cases of novel coronavirus.
Last week Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that his government would impose a vaccine passport system to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Rankin's announcement was the first COVID-related policy announcement made by any of the parties in the provincial election.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2021.
