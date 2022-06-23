iHeartRadio

Nova Scotia Liberals received the most political donations in 2021

Iain Rankin fields questions as he meets with reporters after winning the leadership of the Nova Scotia Liberal party at a virtual convention in Halifax on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Nova Scotia's Liberal party received the most donations of any political party in the province in 2021, collecting about $1.16 million.

The governing Progressive Conservatives, who took power in August 2021, received the second-highest number, with about $802,000, says an Elections Nova Scotia report released Thursday.

Nova Scotia's New Democratic Party received the third most donor dollars, with $651,500.

Elections Nova Scotia releases the names of donors who gave more than $200 to a political party between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31. The province caps donations from individuals at $5,000.

The Liberals had the most reported donors of any party, with about 1,250 people giving more than $200 to the party, with an average reported donation of $783.

Nova Scotia's NDP had the second-highest number of donors that gave more than $200, with about 1,030 donors who gave an average of $510 each.

The PCs were third with 740 reported donors, who gave an average sum of $950.

Nova Scotia's Green party collected about $25,500 in donations, and the Atlantica Party received about $6,900.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

