Nova Scotia makes rapid test kits available at public libraries for holiday season

Nova Scotians can now pick up COVID-19 rapid test kits at public libraries across the province.

There are 400,000 tests available, packaged in kits of five. There is a limit of one kit per person.

"While we stopped recommending general asymptomatic testing a while ago, we recognize it's another way to keep gatherings safe over the holidays so we're making rapid tests more widely available for the season," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia.

"Doing a rapid test can add an extra layer of protection if you're hosting or attending gatherings. Everyone should also get vaccinated, avoid travel, keep your social circle small, wear a mask where required or if you're in close contact with people outside your circle, and stay home if you're sick."

The tests can be used at home for people ages three and up. The province says anyone who has a positive result needs to self-isolate and book a lab-based PCR test at a testing site to confirm the result.

Nova Scotians can also continue to get rapid test kits from pop-up sites and mobile units that are serving communities with higher case numbers.

Rapid test kits are available for incoming travellers at the Halifax and Sydney airports and are being distributed for children ages three to 11 through public and private schools, licensed and unlicensed child-care centres, and family resource centres.