Nova Scotia man, 24, dies after single-vehicle crash

A 24-year-old man from Barrington Passage, N.S. has died following a single-vehicle collision on Monday.

Just after 8 p.m., police, along with EHS and fire members, responded to a collision on Highway 330 in North East Point, N.S.

Upon arrival, police determined a grey car travelling north on Highway 330 failed to negotiate a turn and left the road.

Police say the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

RCMP say Highway 330 was closed in both directions for approximately two hours.

The highway was reopened Tuesday morning.