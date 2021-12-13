Nova Scotia man arrested for allegedly forging COVID-19 proof of vaccination card

A 50-year-old Nova Scotia man has been arrested for allegedly making fake proof of COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The RCMP said Monday in a news release they received a complaint about the man last month and executed a search warrant at the suspect's home last week.

They say they arrested the suspect without incident and seized equipment allegedly related to forging vaccination cards.

Cpl. Chris Marshall says authorities continue to investigate whether the man made a fake card for himself or made multiple cards with the intent to give or sell them to others.

The Barrington, N.S., man has been released on conditions and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

The suspect faces charges of forgery and using a forged document.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2021.