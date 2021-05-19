Nova Scotia man arrested in connection with a provincewide warrant

The Nova Scotia RCMP say they have found a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant issued earlier this month.

Stephen Alan Dorey, 37, of Meadowvale, N.S. has been arrested by the Kings District RCMP. Dorey has been remanded in custody and will appear in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court on May 25.

On May 4, police put out a call asking for the public’s help in finding Dorey.

Dorey faces the following charges, which police say happened in the Wilmot and Melvern Square areas of Nova Scotia:

Break and enter and commit

Sexual assault

Unlawfully in a dwelling house

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of counterfeit money

Possession of a controlled substance

Breach of undertaking (4 counts)

Dorey had previously been a suspect in an incident involving alleged possession a weapon, counterfeit money, and crystal meth.