Nova Scotia man charged with child pornography, luring offences

A Nova Scotia man has been charged with multiple offences including child pornography and child luring.

On Wednesday, the RCMP conducted a search warrant at a house in Lawrencetown in Annapolis County. The Mounties said investigators were directed to the residence after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre the day prior.



The RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit said the same suspect was also identified as a person of interest in an unrelated child luring matter from Sept. 2021.

David Andrew MacLean, 35, has been charged with sexual interference, making child pornography, transmitting child pornography, and possession of child pornography. He was also charged with luring a child in relation to the September investigation.



Police said MacLean will appear in Digby Provincial Court on Nov. 29. None of the charges have been tested in court.