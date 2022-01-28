iHeartRadio

Nova Scotia man charged with human trafficking, sexual assault

A Hammonds Plains, N.S., man has been charged with offences related to human trafficking.

Police say they started investigating on Oct. 25, 2021 and arrested 45-year-old Kenneth Daniel Norton on Wednesday. Norton has been charged with:

  • two counts of trafficking in persons
  • uttering threats
  • assault
  • assault with a weapon
  • sexual assault

Norton remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday.

