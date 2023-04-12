iHeartRadio

Nova Scotia man dead following crash between two semis near The Pas


An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)

One person is dead and another has been injured after a crash between two semis near The Pas.

Manitoba RCMP said officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash around 12:10 a.m. on Highway 10, south of The Pas.

Investigators determined the semi being driven southbound crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into a northbound semi.

The driver of the southbound semi – a 59-year-old man from Nova Scotia – was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 22-year-old man in the northbound semi was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continues to investigate the crash.

12