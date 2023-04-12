Nova Scotia man dead following crash between two semis near The Pas

One person is dead and another has been injured after a crash between two semis near The Pas.

Manitoba RCMP said officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash around 12:10 a.m. on Highway 10, south of The Pas.

Investigators determined the semi being driven southbound crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into a northbound semi.

The driver of the southbound semi – a 59-year-old man from Nova Scotia – was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 22-year-old man in the northbound semi was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continues to investigate the crash.