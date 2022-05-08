Nova Scotia man facing multiple charges involving firearms
A 23-year-old man is facing several charges involving firearms in connection to an incident of shots being fired at a home in Belliveau's Cove, N.S.
On Saturday, around 10:30 a.m., police say members of Meteghan RCMP attended a complaint of an unknown disturbance at a home located on Belle Vue Street.
Upon arrival, police say an officer noticed a man leaving the residence with a firearm and heard a shot being fired.
"RCMP officers evacuated adjacent homes, secured the area, and closed the road in the area," said RCMP, in a news release.
About an hour later, around 11:38 a.m., police say they safely took Dawson Laurie Comeau from Belliveau's Cove, N.S., into custody where was then transported and held at the Meteghan RCMP Detachment.
According to police, Comeau has been charged with the following:
- Careless Use of a Firearm;
- two counts of Pointing a Firearm;
- Reckless Discharge of a Firearm;
- Uttering Threats;
- Mischief;
- Resist Arrest.
He has since been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court Monday morning.
The investigation is ongoing
-
Man charged after first homicide of 2022 reported in LethbridgePolice in Lethbridge have charged a 45-year-old resident with manslaughter after a man died following a fight last week.
-
No one hurt after tire flies off car, bounces across Highway 416Police said the tire bounced across four lanes of traffic and a ditch before coming to rest in the grass beside the highway.
-
London, Ont. native recounts being hit by EF-3 tornadoTornado season in Texas has had a busy start and a veteran storm chaser from London, Ont., found himself right in the middle of one of those twisters last week.
-
Hours extended at COVID-19 clinic amid increased community spreadStevenson Memorial Hospital has seen the impact of the latest wave, so to support the increased demand, the Alliston hospital partnered with community physicians to expand hours at its COVID-19, Cold and Flu Clinic.
-
Crews use water rescue equipment to transport injured Sudbury seniorAn 88-year-old senior who went missing in Sudbury on Monday has been rescued by emergency crews near the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area.
-
COVID-19 levels in Regina wastewater remain high despite weekly decrease: U of R analysisCOVID-19 levels in Regina’s wastewater saw another decrease this week, based on the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
Drivers warned to brace for snow on Coquihalla, Highway 3It may be mid-May but drivers are being told to brace for snowfall on some B.C. highways Monday – with flurries forecast on the Coquihalla and up to 30 centimetres expected on parts of the Crowsnest.
-
Saskatoon leads country in cake frosting purchase: InstacartBased on sales data from an online grocery delivery service, cake frosting is in high demand in Saskatoon.
-
Calgarians struggle to find a rental home amid booming marketCalgarians Laura Kelly and David Litwiller are looking for a single-family detached home to rent, but have had no luck after six weeks of searching.