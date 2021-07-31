Nova Scotia man killed in Ottawa and masks will remain mandatory in Ontario after Step 3: Top five stories this week

A Nova Scotia man killed in downtown Ottawa, a lesson on the dangers of wild parsnip and mask mandates will continue indoors across Ontario into the fall.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.

A Nova Scotia man who recently moved to the capital for work was killed in a stabbing in downtown Ottawa this week.

The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the death of Eric Hewer, 19, following a double-stabbing Monday night in the area of Metcalfe and Albert Streets.

On Wednesday, police said all persons involved in the dispute that resulted in the stabbing death of Hewer had been identified.

Police asked anyone with information about an altercation between three e-scooter riders and a black Volkswagen to contact investigators.

A GoFundMe page in memory of Hewer and to support his mother Terri said he had just arrived in Ottawa to start a new job. The post said Hewer was out celebrating his new job and his 19th birthday.

An Ontario Superior Court judge certified a $13.375 million class-action lawsuit this week against an Ottawa fertility doctor who used the wrong sperm to artificially inseminate patients.

Nelligan Law says the proposed settlement against Dr. Norman Barwin is the first of its kind in the world.

The settlement provides compensation to patients and their children where the DNA of the child is not as was intended by the parents at the time of artificial insemination performed by Barwin.

There are currently 226 people involved in the class-action, including 126 parents and 100 children. Nelligan Law says 17 people have discovered Barwin is their biological father, while 83 people do not know the identity of their biological father.

Former patients and children will be eligible for compensation up to $50,000.

An Ottawa man spent weeks in hospital after suffering serious burn injuries from coming into contact with wild parsnip.

“You don’t want this, this will affect your life,” that is the warning from Jayson Delorme, after a grueling few weeks.

Delorme tells CTV News Ottawa he was burned by a wild parsnip plant while playing paintball. He suffered first and second-degree burns.

"Blisters the size of golf balls, I couldn’t walk,” he said. “Burning blisters, hundreds of them.”

Here are the characteristics of wild parsnip:

It stands between 0.5-1.5 metres tall

It has a slender tall green stem with yellow flowers at the top

The plant is most dangerous when in full bloom

The sap on the skin is what can cause injuries

Masks will remain mandatory in Ontario when the province exits the three-step Roadmap to Reopening plan.

The Ontario government provided a clearer picture on the restrictions when Ontario exits step three of the COVID-19 restrictions.

"Upon exiting the Roadmap, the vast majority of public health measures, including capacity limits, will be lifted. Only a small number of measures will remain in place, including the requirement for passive screening, such as posting a sign, and businesses requiring a safety plan,” a spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott said Friday.

Ottawa medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches told reporters this week that she wanted masks to remain mandatory across Ontario after Step 3.

"What I expect, going into the fall, is that (Ottawa) will continue to operate under provincial regulations and I'm speaking with our chief medical officer of health about continuing to include mask requirements for crowds," Etches said.

"My recommendation would be to have a province-wide approach," she added. "We're all connected and travel is increasing as people have that protection (from vaccines). It's one of those things that is under active conversation and consideration for the next step."

Ottawa police shifted from education to enforcement this week as e-scooters gain popularity in the capital.

Ottawa police officers conducted an enforcement blitz in downtown Ottawa and the ByWard Market to educate users on the rules of the road. Officers issued 19 tickets for violations on Wednesday afternoon.

"One of the biggest issues that we are finding (is) people who rent these devices are going onto the sidewalks with them," Const. Tony Hagen said. "They are not staying on the road, they are scooting in and out of people and that causes a danger to a pedestrian and a danger to themselves. The fines range from anywhere from $105 all the way up to $400."

Here are the rules for e-scooters in Ottawa: