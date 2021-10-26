Nova Scotia man wanted on provincewide warrant: RCMP

West Hants RCMP Detachment has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man charged with offences in connection to an incident that occurred on Sept. 20, 2020 in Upper Vaughan, N.S.

Police say 33-year-old Nathan Owen Armstrong of Newport, N.S. is charged with two counts of uttering threats and failing to attend court.

According to police, they have made several attempts to locate Armstrong and are requesting public assistance. Armstrong is described to be 5-foot-nine-inches, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

“Anyone who sees Armstrong is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police,” wrote police in a news release.

Anyone with information on Armstong’s whereabouts should contact the West Hants RCMP or Crime Stoppers.