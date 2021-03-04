Mi'kmaq chiefs in Nova Scotia say Ottawa's new plan to address a conflict between Indigenous and commercial fishers is an attempt by government to control fishing rights that aren't in its mandate. Additional charges laid against Newmarket, Ont. doctor after 9 more victims come forward A Newmarket, Ont. doctor is facing additional sex assault charges after nine more victims, including a 14-year-old girl, have come forward. Alberta pastor jailed for COVID-19 violations to learn outcome of bail appeal this morning An Alberta pastor will learn the fate of his bail conditions appeal on Friday morning. Driver charged for going 170km/hr on Highway 401 in Essex County Essex County OPP charged a 23-year-old driver for going 70 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.