Nova Scotia native James Tupper teams up with Alicia Silverstone on Hollywood horror flick

James Tupper’s latest movie is unlike anything he’s done before.

The Nova Scotia native and Hollywood actor is partnering with 90s icon Alicia Silverstone on a horror flick called “The Requin,” which is French for shark.

The movie centres around a couple that travels to a remote Vietnamese villa for a romantic getaway.

“It’s a relationship drama that turns into a kind of horror film,” says Tupper.

When asked about his co-star, Tupper joked, “she’s clueless,” referencing the 1995 film that rocketed her to stardom.

“I was a huge fan,” says Tupper.

He says the pair became like family while working so closely during the COVID-19 pandemic and in very cold water.

“They pulled us twice for hypothermia; our core temperatures dropped before a certain amount and they were like, ‘OK guys, come on out. We’ve got to warm you up for 20 minutes,’” says Tupper.

“I’m not complaining, because I grew up in Halifax and Dartmouth.”

Tupper says working with sharks wasn’t so bad either.

“They did stunt sharks; they had a bunch of shots with real sharks and then they had like mechanical sharks,” recalls Tupper.

“I really enjoyed it because I had this dream of being an action hero actor and I kind of lived through it a little bit.”

“The Requin” is now streaming on Apple TV and on demand.