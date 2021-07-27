Nova Scotia NDP commits to larger greenhouse gas reductions if elected

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill is committing his party to a faster pace of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the province.

Burrill says the party will introduce a target of lowering carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030 if it forms a government after the Aug. 17 election.

The Liberal government said before the election campaign it was committed to reducing its greenhouse gas levels to 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.

Net zero emissions means the total greenhouse gases resulting from human activity would be equal to the amount removed from the atmosphere through natural means and sequestration, also known as carbon capture.

The NDP leader said today his party's promise is the equivalent to taking 240,000 cars off the road, as compared to existing targets.

Burrill says his party's target will be achieved by whatever means are necessary, including potentially putting a price on carbon rather than the province's existing system of capping and trading carbon emissions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2021.