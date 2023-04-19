Nova Scotia NHLer Morgan Barron takes 75 stitches to face and stays in game

After Tuesday's 5-1 win by the Winnipeg Jets over the Vegas Golden Knights, Morgan Barron chuckled as he faced reporters.

“What do you guys want to talk about," asked Barron.

During the Jets first playoff game, everyone was talking about how the Hammonds Plains, N.S. native took a skate to his face.

Barron briefly left the game.

75 stitches later, he returned to the action on the ice wearing a full facemask.

“My first thought was I could just see out of the eye, that was the main thing," said Barron. “I texted my girlfriend and my parents just to make sure they knew I was OK.”

“You get hopped up on adrenaline and I was really excited about my first playoff game," he added.

Carleton University athletic therapist Adam Davies was impressed by the quick response by the Jets medical staff.

“I would imagine, to do the stitches they would put a little bit of freezing in there, to kill the pain,” said Davies.

Hockey coach Jon Greenwood describes Barron as a late bloomer and a player who has slowly grinded his way to the NHL in recent years.

“To see that tough resilience last night was remarkable but I'm not super surprised, to be honest," said Greenwood.

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness was impressed Barron was able to return to the game.

“I give him a lot of credit, that takes a lot of courage,” said Bowness.

Barron is expected back in the Jets lineup Thursday night for the second game of his team's opening round playoff series.