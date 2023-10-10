Nova Scotia organization hosts Thanksgiving for people in need

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission in Halifax opened its doors for its annual traditional Thanksgiving meal to people in need on Monday.

The menu was nothing short of a Thanksgiving dream come true, including a meal with all the trimmings and the aroma of gravy and cranberry filled the room.

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission CEO Michelle Porter said this year’s Thanksgiving meal is helpful as grocery costs and the number of people experiencing homelessness increases.

“It’s a chance for people to forget their troubles, to come in where we know you by name. We serve an amazing dinner and provide hope and joy,” she said.

A dozen volunteers started bright and early preparing the meal, while others organized and decorated tables.

“There’s been a lot of excitement in the background from all these volunteers. They all have big hearts. We love to cheer people up as we serve and work with each other,” said John Aikenheid, one of the volunteers at Souls Harbour.

Within seconds of opening their doors, people poured into the room where they would be served their meals.

Over the years, Soul Harbour has served up to 200 meals on Thanksgiving, and they saw even more this year.

“I came into work at 9:30 and the line up had already started, and I have to stay I was surprised, and it’s probably going to indicate that we’ll be pushing those numbers,” said Porter.

This year, the organization prepared grab-and-go containers for people to take home to friends and family.

By the end of the day, Souls Harbour Rescue Mission served a record-breaking meal to 359 people in the community.

To the people dining at Souls Harbour, it is not just about the food, but also about the community.

“It’s a place you can come for low-income and enjoy a hot meal in the company of others that you know and you feel like you’re not left alone. We’re all going through the same kind of things,” said June Jollymore, who has gone to Souls Harbour for a meal on Thanksgiving over the years.

While it has been a challenging time across the region, Jollymore said there is much to be grateful for.

“All the meals that all these volunteers put on for everyone here today, including myself, and I’m grateful with time with friends I haven’t seen for a little while.”

