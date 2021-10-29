Nova Scotia passes law fixing provincial elections for middle of July
Nova Scotia has become the last jurisdiction in the country to adopt fixed election dates.
Changes to the Elections Act that were proposed by the new Progressive Conservative government passed final reading in the legislature Friday.
The change sets elections in the province for the third Tuesday in July, every four years, meaning the next provincial election will be held on July 15, 2025.
The opposition Liberals and NDP along with the lone Independent member voiced opposition to the date chosen, saying summer elections do not promote participation by voters.
They advocated for a spring or fall date, when the majority of elections have been set in legislation across Canada.
Just over 55 per cent of registered voters cast ballots in the province's August election -- a figure close to a historic low for Nova Scotia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2021.
