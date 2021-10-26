Nova Scotia passes legislation banning protests that block access to hospitals
Nova Scotia has passed legislation banning protests that block access to hospitals and other health-care facilities.
The Protecting Access to Health Services Act tabled by the Progressive Conservative government passed third and final reading on Tuesday in the legislature.
The bill establishes a 50-metre "safe access bubble" around hospitals and other facilities, such as doctors' offices, where protests won't be permitted.
An adopted amendment clarifies that union picket lines will still be allowed outside health facilities under the legislation.
Nova Scotia joins Quebec, which adopted a law banning COVID-19-related protests outside schools and hospitals.
Alberta recently announced it was adding hospitals, clinics and other health-care facilities to a list of essential infrastructure protected under an anti-blockade law.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2021.
