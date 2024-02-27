Nova Scotia Power to write-off woman’s large retro electricity bill

Nova Scotia Power has had a change of heart about a large retro electricity bill sent to a customer in Halifax last week.

Laura Broom told CTV News about the bill of more than $1,000 she received after the utility changed out her old meter to a smart one.

Nova Scotia Power said Broom had been undercharged for about three years and the underpayment was being billed at the current 2024 rate.

Broom said she spoke with customer service about the issue and was offered a payment plan and, after an inquiry by CTV News, the utility said it would adjust the past billing to rates that were in effect at that time

However, on Monday, Broom said she received a call from utility saying they would write-off the entire back pay portion of her bill.

With files from CTV’s Jonathan MacInnis and Bruce Frisko.

