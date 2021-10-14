Nova Scotia premier stops to help give driver a push on his way to work

Imagine looking out of your rear-view mirror and seeing the premier pushing your car.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston was on his way to the Legislature on Thursday morning when he came upon a down-on-their-luck driver.

He, along with one of his aides, and two others, sprung to action to get the stalled car out of the busy Barrington Street traffic.

Apparently, the driver was just out of gas and was later safely on their way.

This morning, this car was stuck on Barrington St. @TimHoustonNS , along with three bluenosers, pushed the car out of the way/ to a safer spot. pic.twitter.com/ZjBsytC7C3