Nova Scotia RCMP arrest two men following a flight from police

Two men have been arrested following a flight from police in Glendale, N.S.

One of the suspects was driving a truck and sideswiped an RCMP vehicle on Highway 105.

He was then located a short time later on Highway 4 in Lower South River, N.S. and had to be stopped using a spike belt.

the other driver was later identified and arrested at home in Colchester county without incident.

Both men - a 23-year-old man from Debert, N.S. and a 26-year-old man from Truro, N.S. - are both facing charges of flight from police, and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

The investigation is ongoing.