Nova Scotia RCMP charge N.S. man following threats complaint in Lockeport

A 42-year-old man from Nova Scotia's Shelburne County has been charged following a threats complaint in Lockeport, N.S.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 21, police responded to a 911 call from a store on Highway 3. Police say upon arrival, officers learned that two men, known to each other, were having an argument when one man left saying he was going to come back with a gun and shoot the other man.

Just after 5 p.m., police say they located the man's car and pulled it over.

"The man jumped out of the car holding a firearm in his hand. With some negotiation, members calmed the man and he dropped the firearm," wrote police in a news release on Thursday.

Police say the man was arrested and no one was injured.

The firearm was determined to be an imitation firearm and was seized, according to RCMP.

The man remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Jan. 17 to face charges of uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.