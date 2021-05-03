Nova Scotia RCMP fine two men for allegedly travelling outside their municipality

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has fined two men for allegedly violating the Health Protection Act by travelling outside of their municipality.

At around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, police in Labelle, N.S. say they were notified about four men at a property – all from the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Police say two of the men returned to the HRM, but the other two refused to leave, telling officers to fine them.

Two men, ages 38 and 39, were given tickets for allegedly violating the Health Protection Act with non-essential travel outside their municipality.

The RCMP reminds the public that Nova Scotians, businesses and organizations that do not follow gathering limits, social distancing guidelines and self-isolation requirements, will now face fines of $2,000 for individuals and $7,500 for businesses and organizations.