Nova Scotia RCMP investigate suspicious death of 32-year-old woman

Nova Scotia RCMP say the death of a 32-year-old woman from Bible Hill is considered suspicious.

Colchester County District RCMP officers responded to a report of a sudden death at a home on Wild Chance Drive shortly after midnight Sunday, police said in a statement Thursday.

A 29-year-old Bible Hill man who was known to the victim was arrested and was later released.

The name of the victim has not been released by police.

Investigators do not believe the incident was random, and police said there is no risk to the public.

The investigation, led by Northeast Nova RCMP major crime unit, is ongoing and is being assisted by the Nova Scotia medical examiner's service and RCMP forensic identification section.

