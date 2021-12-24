Nova Scotia RCMP investigating suspicious death

Halifax District RCMP is investigating the suspicious death of a 28-year-old man.

On Thursday around 11 p.m., police say they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Lake Loon Road in Lake Loon.

According to police, a deceased man was found in the vehicle. Police say they do not believe this was a random act.

The ongoing investigation is being supported by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Officer and the RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.