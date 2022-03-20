Nova Scotia RCMP looking for suspect following credit card theft
Colchester RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect following the theft of several credit cards.
On Friday around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the report of a car being vandalized on Plains Road in Debert, N.S.
Police learned that someone smashed a pane of glass to enter the vehicle and stole a purse with credit cards inside. Police say the stolen credit cards were then used to make purchases before the owner could cancel them.
Police attended a business where the stolen credit cards were used, and obtained video surveillance.
“The woman is described as white with dark hair that was in a bun at the time of the incident. She was wearing blue jeans with a blue jacket, a black shirt and black sneakers with a white sole,” wrote RCMP in a news release.
“She was also wearing a black mask and sunglasses with gold or silver frames and a large necklace. Police believed that the female arrived at the business in a grey truck with an unknown male.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820.
