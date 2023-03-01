Nova Scotia RCMP officer charged with indecent exposure: SIRT

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says it has charged an RCMP officer with indecent exposure.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says it was contacted by the RCMP on Dec. 13, 2022 about sexual misconduct allegations against 34-year-old Cst. (Terrance) Justin Sanford that happened the previous year.

The RCMP says Sanford, who was posted to the Eskasoni detachment at the time, was suspended from duty.

SIRT began investigating the incident and has since determined that a charge “is appropriate in the circumstances.”

Sanford was charged with indecent exposure on Feb. 28.

He is scheduled to appear at the Sydney provincial court on April 28.

The RCMP says Sanford has been an RCMP member for five years and remains suspended from duty.

A statement by Assistant Commissioner Dennis Daley, commanding officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP, says an internal code of conduct process has also been initiated.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.