Nova Scotia RCMP searching Sissiboo River for missing man
A search is ongoing for a man who entered a river in Weymouth Falls, N.S., but was not seen leaving it.
Around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, police say members of the RCMP Digby Detachment responded to a report that a man who had entered the Sissiboo River had failed to resurface.
Police have identified the man as 48-year-old Graham Cromwell of Weymouth Falls.
Members of local ground search and rescue teams, RCMP Police Dog Services, RCMP Air Services, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry and the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre are also assisting in the search.
“While investigators continue to believe that Cromwell is in, or near the river, there is the possibility that he exited the river,” said the RCMP in a news release.
“With this in mind, RCMP is asking that anyone who has observed Graham Cromwell today or spoken with him to contact Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579.”
Anyone with information on Cromwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
-
Man stabbed in southeast Calgary Thursday nightCalgary police are on scene of a stabbing in New Brighton.
-
Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.
-
Man dead after shooting in Toronto's Swansea neighbourhoodA man is in critical condition after being found without vital signs in a car in Toronto’s Swansea neighbourhood
-
Police investigation, public outcry following B.C. woman's medically assisted deathAn Abbotsford grandmother whose medically-assisted death was carried out while she suffered from complex medical and mental health issues has triggered a rare police investigation and become a rallying cry for advocates and analysts who fear vulnerable Canadians are seeing death as the only option.
-
Ottawa police investigate evening stabbing on Rideau StreetOttawa police say a man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after an evening stabbing in the downtown area.
-
RCMP investigating 'very disturbing' incident outside Surrey mosquePolice are investigating a "very disturbing" incident targeting worshippers outside a Surrey, B.C., mosque on Wednesday evening.
-
Acid spill simulation in Sudbury helps officials prepare for a real crisisGlencore along with community partners came together Thursday for a full-scale emergency exercise simulating an acid spill.
-
Jewish community concerned for safety amid sharp rise in antisemitism in B.C.There were a record number of antisemitic incidents reported across the country last year, according to a new audit by Jewish advocacy group B'nai Brith Canada.