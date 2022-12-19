Nova Scotia RCMP seek man wanted on provincewide warrant

The RCMP in Nova Scotia is looking for a 33-year-old man who is wanted on a provincewide warrant.

Ashton Thomas MacNeil of Cole Harbour, N.S., has been charged with uttering threats and intimidation of a justice system participant.

Police say the charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred in Middle Sackville, N.S., in October.

Officers have made several unsuccessful attempts to locate MacNeil and are now asking for help from the public.

MacNeil is described as six-feet fall and 160 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He is also known to drive a white 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 with the Nova Scotia license plate number GNY 412.

Police warn that MacNeil should not be approached.

Anyone with information on MacNeil’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).