Nova Scotia releases $1.5-billion budget plan, largest in province’s history

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government is proposing a $1.5-billion capital budget for 2022-23 that focuses on health care, roads, schools, and improving infrastructure.

The provincial government says this is the largest capital budget plan in Nova Scotia’s history.

If passed in the legislature, government says the plan will break ground on new projects and continue work on ones previously announced, including the modernization of health-care facilities in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Halifax Regional Municipality, Bridgewater, Pugwash, and other communities across the province.

“Nova Scotians are seeing cranes in the sky and structures going up, and with this year’s capital plan, they will see even more,” said Finance and Treasury Board Minister Allan MacMaster in a news release from the province.

“Investments in infrastructure are investments in Nova Scotia’s economy. These projects create jobs and spinoff business opportunities across the province, and lead to modern infrastructure for today and future generations.”

Other budget items include:

$464.6 million to support the QEII New Generation and Cape Breton Regional Municipality Health Care Redevelopment projects

$122.6 million for construction, repair and renewal of other hospitals and medical facilities

$80.9 million to continue work at Nova Scotia Community College’s Marconi campus in Sydney and begin new residences at the college’s Akerley, Pictou and Ivany campuses as part of the government’s plan to address housing issues

$32 million to replace medical equipment

$175.3 million to build and 15 renovate schools

More than $507 million in the budget is earmarked for the Department of Public Works’ highway improvement plan, including $30 million for bridge repair and renewal and an additional $20 million for gravel roads.

The plan also includes $18.8 million for information technology projects for four departments and agencies.